An earthquake in New Jersey quickly became the buzz around Kent County Friday morning.
At 10:23 a.m., many in the area reported feeling their surroundings shake.
Dave Casto, who was sitting in his recliner at the time, noticed an unusual sensation.
"It lasted maybe 30 seconds or so, and it wasn't really a violent shaking or anything. It was more of a smooth rolling," he said.
Casto recognized the feeling from a similar incident more than a decade ago.
"Back in 2011, when I was up in Middletown working, I was sitting at a table at a meeting, and the table felt like it was almost levitating," he recalled.
Some in Camden described it as a quick rumble. "It lasted like 5-10 seconds. It wasn't that long," one person noted.
"You just felt a little shake, but that was it," added another.
Others initially mistook the tremor for something else.
"I didn't think it was an earthquake. I thought somebody's house was shaking, you know, the washer, dryer, something stupid," said Jay Matthew.
Christopher Murtha, Deputy Director with Delaware's Emergency Management Agency, said plenty of people were looking for an explanation.
"We did start receiving some calls from people reporting they felt shaking and they weren't sure what happened," Murtha explained.
Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries or damage in Delaware.