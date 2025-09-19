QUANTICO, Md. - A Wicomico County man has been convicted of first-degree attempted murder and numerous other charges after shooting his step-daughter multiple times in a rage last year, according to prosecutors.
The Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Offices says McKinley Cornish, now 71, became angry over his marriage ending and kicked in the door to his 19-year-old stepdaughter’s bedroom on June 24, 2024. The stepdaughter had already called 911 over concerning statements Cornish had made, according to prosecutors. While his stepdaughter was still on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, officials say Cornish shot into a wall and said he would shoot her next.
Prosecutors say the woman then pleaded for her life before Cornish shot her eight times. The bullets struck the 19-year-old in the arm, shoulder, stomach, back, and legs, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. Miraculously, she survived.
Cornish, who was prohibited from possessing a gun due to previous convictions, was found in Franklin City, Va. the next day.
On Sept. 17, Cornish was convicted of first-degree attempted murder, firearm use in a crime of violence, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and other charges following a three-day jury trial. Sentencing has been postponed pending a pre-sentence investigation.
“This case illustrates how illegal firearm possession by prohibited individuals fuels preventable violence in our community,” State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes said. “Had Cornish obeyed the law, he would not have had access to guns, would have been unable to commit these crimes, and the 19-year-old survivor would not be forced to carry the lasting impact of Cornish’s violence.”