KENT ISLAND, MD - Anne Arundel County’s Department of Transportation is making strides with its transportation initiatives, having recently secured significant funding to launch a passenger ferry system across the Chesapeake Bay.
In August, five counties from Maryland’s Eastern and Western Shores confirmed, after a study was underway for nearly two years, that a Chesapeake Bay ferry system is feasible.
Now, Anne Arundel has received approximately $4 million in federal funding to purchase two 50-passenger electric ferries.
This development is particularly important for Queen Anne’s County. Heather Tinelli, director of Economic and Tourism Development for Queen Anne's County, highlighted the potential benefits of the ferry system.
"What we're excited about is that they used the information from the ferry feasibility study to apply for that funding, and Matapeake was mentioned as one of the potential stops," Tinelli said.
While Anne Arundel's two ferries will be primarily used for a commuter-based system, and the feasibility is based on tourism, Tinelli believes this could set the stage for further expansion in Queen Anne’s County.
"If this were to be one of those locations, it helps us better understand what we need to do for infrastructure and parking, and it just starts the whole process off," she explained.
Local residents are already expressing interest. Jim Edward, a frequent visitor to Matapeake Park, is excited about the prospect of the ferry service.
"My first thought about the ferry was how it could alleviate traffic on the Bay Bridge. That’s what piqued my interest," Edward said. "Economically, it could help businesses here, especially restaurants."
However, Edward voiced concerns about transportation logistics once passengers reach their destinations. “I do wonder about transportation once people get here,” he added.
The ferry system is expected to make stops in Annapolis and Baltimore by 2027. Tinelli also mentioned that Queen Anne’s County plans to apply for federal grants next year if they become available.
“We believe the infrastructure funding that Anne Arundel County received will be available again, and it’s my hope that if we can move forward, we may be able to apply for that second phase,” Tinelli said.