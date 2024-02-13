QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, MD - Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff distributed ONEbox (opioid overdose reversal) kits yesterday to protect local residents and visitors from the impact of the opioid crisis.
Led by the county's chamber of commerce, the ONEbox kits were delivered by Queen Anne's Chamber of Commerce staff, county Sheriff Gary Hofmann, the Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff representatives, and the Queen Anne's County Drug Free Coalition.
ONEbox kits are emergency opioid overdose kits designed to give individuals lifesaving, on-demand training when and where they need it. Kits include two doses of Narcan, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), and written/video instructions on using the medication.
Linda Friday, from the Queen Anne's County Chamber of Commerce says the goal is to "distribute these kits to businesses throughout the county, regardless of their size, to save lives".
ONEbox kits are free - Queen Anne's County businesses wanting to receive the kits can contact the Queen Anne's Chamber of Commerce.