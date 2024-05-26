CHESTER, MD– The Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff began a death investigation after a person was reportedly found dead inside a car.
Police responded to the 200 block of Tackle Circle early on May 26 for reports of a medical emergency, where they determined the person inside the car was deceased.
Their identity is being withheld at this time.
The Sheriff’s Office says there is no danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.