CHESTER, MD– The Queen Anne's County Office of the Sheriff arrested a driver after he allegedly evaded police for hours on Nov. 6.
While conducting registration checks at Kent Towne Market in Chester around 11 p.m. on Nov. 6, officials say a deputy identified a vehicle with multiple violations.
The black Dodge Charger reportedly had suspended registration, lapsed insurance and its registered owner had no license.
When the deputy attempted to pull the Charger over, it accelerated toward a dead end before the driver fled on foot, according to a press release.
Maryland State Police assisted in attempts to locate the suspect but say the search was unsuccessful.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they found identification belonging to the driver, 23-year-old Erik Perez Cinto, of Stevensville.
Around 12:40 a.m., officials say a 911 caller self-identified as "Nathan" claimed his car was stolen from a Burger King an hour earlier.
Dispatchers reportedly determined the caller was not at the address where he claimed to be and sent deputies to both locations.
The Sheriff's Office says it responded to the 911 call's origin, where homeowners confirmed Perez Cinto as the vehicle's owner.
Inside, a deputy found a man matching the suspect description in a closet corner, according to a press release.
Deputies say they then dialed the 911 caller's phone number, obtained from dispatch, before a phone in the man's pocket started ringing.
The man said the phone did not belong to him and denied being Perez Cinto.
Deputies say he ultimately admitted his identity and was arrested on various charges from the Sheriff's Office, State Police and Centreville Police.
Perez Cinto faces 14 charges including vehicle violations, eluding police and resisting arrest. He's being held on no bond, according to court records.