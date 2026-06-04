HALLWOOD, Va. - Health officials say a raccoon in the area tested positive for rabies.
Virginia health officials say the raccoon was found on Tuesday, in the area of Lankford Highway.
People in the Hallwood area are encouraged to stay alert and keep pets away from wild animals. Anyone who knows of possible human or animal contact with a raccoon is encouraged to contact Accomack County Health Department or Accomack County Animal Control.
Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. Vaccinations can prevent the disease, but it is fatal to both animals and humans if left untreated.