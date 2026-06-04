Rabies generic

HALLWOOD, Va. - Health officials say a raccoon in the area tested positive for rabies.

Virginia health officials say the raccoon was found on Tuesday, in the area of Lankford Highway.

People in the Hallwood area are encouraged to stay alert and keep pets away from wild animals. Anyone who knows of possible human or animal contact with a raccoon is encouraged to contact Accomack County Health Department or Accomack County Animal Control.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system. Vaccinations can prevent the disease, but it is fatal to both animals and humans if left untreated.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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