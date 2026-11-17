SNOW HILL, Md.– The Worcester County Health Department is warning the public of a confirmed rabies case.
Officials say a rabid raccoon was reported in the area of Church Street and Pettit Street.
Those in the area are advised to avoid contact with rabid animals and keep a close eye on pets while outdoors. The health department also urges pet owners to ensure rabies vaccinations are up to date, as required by Maryland and Worcester County law.
Any suspected contact or possible infections should be immediately reported to the health department's Office of Environmental Health at 410-352-3234. Local law enforcement should also be alerted in the case of a possible infection, according to a press release.