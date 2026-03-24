SALISBURY, Md. – A raccoon in Wicomico County has tested positive for rabies after coming into contact with a dog, according to the Wicomico County Health Department.
The case was confirmed Tuesday in the area of Rayne Road in Willards. Health officials are urging residents to avoid contact with wild or stray animals and remain aware of their surroundings.
Rabies is a preventable viral disease spread through the saliva of infected mammals, most commonly through bites or scratches. It can also be transmitted if infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds or the eyes, nose or mouth. If left untreated, rabies is fatal in both humans and animals.
Officials recommend several precautions to reduce the risk of exposure, including keeping pets confined, avoiding contact with unfamiliar animals and ensuring pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations. Maryland law requires dogs, cats and ferrets 4 months and older to be vaccinated.
Residents are also encouraged to keep garbage secured and avoid leaving food or water outside that could attract wildlife.
Anyone who may have had contact with a potentially rabid animal is urged to contact the Wicomico County Health Department at 410-546-4446.