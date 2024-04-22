SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury has announced railroad paving work being conducted this week.
According to the City, railroad paving began Monday, April 22nd with work slated to continue through Wednesday. Repaving work is planned for the railroad crossings at Marvel Rd. and Elizabeth St.
Salisbury officials say neighbors can expect to see barriers placed at both railroad crossings to ensure the safety of both workers and commuters during the repaving. Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through these areas.
For more information and updates, Salisbury residents can visit the City’s website or contact the Department of Infrastructure and Development at 410-548-3170.