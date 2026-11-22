DELMARVA - Keep the umbrella handy Sunday as rain showers and breezy conditions move across Delmarva, with stronger winds expected along the coast.
WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak says showers will be on and off throughout the day, with wind gusts potentially exceeding 25 mph in some areas. At the beaches, gusts could top 30 mph.
The unsettled weather comes as a coastal storm moves north along the East Coast, passing us Sunday into Sunday night.
According to the National Weather Service, rain will begin moving into Delmarva Sunday morning, with more widespread rainfall expected during the afternoon. Most areas could receive between three-quarters of an inch and one inch of rain.
Those heading to the beaches should prepare for stronger winds and rough surf. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for Delaware's coastal waters from 10 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday.
Rain is expected to taper off Sunday night, with drier and cooler conditions returning Monday through Wednesday.
However, another storm system could bring rain and gusty winds back to the peninsula around Thanksgiving. NWS forecasters say 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall Thursday into Friday, although the timing and strength of the system remain uncertain.
Stay ahead of the changing weather by tuning into WBOC News for the latest forecasts, visit WBOC.com for updates, and download the WBOC News and WBOC Weather apps to keep the latest weather information at your fingertips.