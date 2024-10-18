KENT CO., DE- Farmers across Delaware are facing unprecedented challenges as crops wither in the fields due to a prolonged drought. With no significant rain in the forecast, many farmers are left uncertain about how long their crops can survive.
The Delmarva Peninsula has been without substantial rainfall for weeks, and the impact is becoming more severe by the day.
Experts like Virginia Grimm, a conservation planner with the Kent Conservation District, say the current drought has heavily impacted crops and production in the area’s agriculture industry.
"We've been seeing a lot of decreased growth that we wouldn't normally expect in a typical year—probably close to 10% of what we typically see at this time."
Grimm explained that this year's dry conditions starkly contrast with last year's excessively wet season, which also posed challenges.
"Last year was excessively wet, which we also had issues with, but this is more of a concern because the seed going onto the fields is being wasted."
Drew Harris, an agricultural agent with Kent County, echoed the severity of the situation, calling it historic.
"I’ve never seen a drought this long and this late in the season."
According to Harris, this year’s drought is not the first. The fact that this drought has followed closely on the heels of another one that Delmarva experienced just a few months ago has compounded the impact.
"We had an early-season drought around June, and now, over the past six weeks, we’ve experienced another significant drought during this crucial growing season."
While the early-season drought primarily affected corn crops, the current dry spell is now threatening soybeans and grains. With no rain in the forecast, the window for planting cover crops and small grains is shrinking rapidly.
"Our timeline for getting these small grains and cover crops in is shrinking. But without any rain, how long is that seed going to stay viable in the soil before you lose it?"
For now, Delaware farmers can only hope that Mother Nature will bring much-needed rain before it's too late.