BLADES, Del. - The Town of Blades held their annual municipal election yesterday yielding tight results in the race for Mayor and Councilman.
By a margin of just 4 votes, Incumbent Mayor Robert Atkinson has secured his position over challenger Sharon Alston. Atkinson received 60 votes to Alston’s 56. Atkinson will serve as Mayor for another two years.
Two council seats were also up for grabs with three candidates vying for the positions. The two candidates with the highest number of votes are to be elected.
Incumbent William “Bill” Stang received the most votes with a total of 73, ensuring him a return to his council seat. Garold Miller was a close second with 69 votes, with Joseph Donahue with 55. Stang and Miller will serve two-year terms.
The election was held Monday at Town Hall from 2pm to 6pm.