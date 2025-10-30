CRISFIELD, Md. -- High tide hit Crisfield around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, bringing about a foot of flooding. A long day ensued for neighbors as they prepared for Thursday night's high tide and began to accept that a long weekend could be in store.
Shortly after Thursday morning's high tide, several inches of water still covered streets and front yards, making it obvious that a storm had just passed.
For better or worse, the wet conditions gave people all over the Somerset County city a story to tell. However, that story's theme depends on who you are.
For the Daughtery's, who live on the outskirts of Crisfield off Old State Road, well, they told WBOC a tale of frustration.
"Our vehicles have been flooded out so many times it's unbelievable," said Lewis Daughtery.
Lewis and his wife, Toni, trudged through their flooded driveway to meet us on the side of the road. They told us their issue with flooding began more than a decade ago, but it's gotten worse each year since.
They've learned to deal with it, though. When we talked to them around noon on Thursday, it was clear they had a plan in place to deal with the second high tide cycle, which is expected to hit Crisfield shortly after 8:00 p.m.
"Before the next high tide, we're going to probably try to put some sandbags or something against the garage or something like that," said Toni Daughtery.
Even with the proper preparations in place, Toni was still worried Lewis' expensive musical instruments, which they store in the garage, could sustain significant damage.
Cortez Morgan was on the same page as them.
He lives on S Somerset Avenue, which means he's forced to drive through nearly a foot of water at least a few times a year.
"I don't like it, I really don't like it, it's tough on my vehicle," said Morgan.
On the other side of Crisfield, on Wynfall Avenue, were the chronicles of Ben Mason and Billy Strain.
Mason had to miss work on Thursday. After waking up at 5:00 a.m. and watching the tide slowly rise, he was forced to make the dreaded "I can't make it today" call to his boss.
"I walked out a couple times and I walked out and then I finally called up my boss and said this isn't gonna happen," said Mason. "It was just getting worse and worse and worse."
He is, however, hoping for a better outcome on Friday.
"As soon as this gets down I'm going to take my car and park it over in a safer spot across the street at one of the places over there," said Mason, pointing in the direction of the Crisfield Food Lion. "Then I'll put the boots on and walk over there so I'll be able to get to work in the morning."
On the other hand, you had Mr. Strain, who seemed determined to run errands as he blew past us on his bicycle at approximately five miles per hour. And yes, he was riding straight through several inches of flood water.
"When water gets on the brakes it's hard to stop, so, go slow," said Strain with a chuckle.
High tide will hit Crisfield at approximately 8:11 p.m. on Thursday. It's expected to cause about a foot and a half of flooding.