CAMBRIDGE, Md. - New concerns are rising from the rubble of the old Dorchester General Hospital, today.
Recent ideas were released to the public of the new and improved space. But, some neighbors are a little skeptical.
New 3-dimensional sketches show the possible future of the Cambridge Waterfront. The Cambridge Waterfront Development Inc.(CWDI) envisions 239 total housing units, a boutique hotel, food hall, waterfront restaurant, event space, and biking and hiking trails.
CWDI Executive Director, Matt Leonard, says they'll be asking for feedback and discussing these new plans during tonight's City Council meeting. "We'll be talking about those latest renderings. Kind of giving them a little more of a detailed view of what it is we're trying to do, and then get feedback throughout the city commissioners," says Leonard. Leonard said they welcome feedback from the community of Cambridge, as well.
Some neighbors have a big concern with how many and how tall the residential buildings will be.
Dana Park says, "Any development on the property is going to somewhat impede my view." But Dana Park says it is what it is. She and other neighbors just want the project to be something the community can enjoy.
"Well of course we all talk amongst ourselves. But, their concern is that it's tasteful. They don't want high-rise office buildings," says Park.
Leonard says, any new buildings wont be any higher than the old hospital, and that the waterfront will always be accessible. "There is a pure residential component which will be two to three stories that will be no higher than the hospital was previously or the nurse quarters. That will move from Byrn St. towards the water. As it gets towards the water, there will be a mixed use of residential and retail. Retail would be on the first floor and then some sort of residential on the top two or three stories."
Leonard says the project is ahead of schedule and on budget to finish by the end of the year.