MAGNOLIA, DE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has reopened the reconstructed boat ramp facility at Scotton Landing on the St. Jones River.
The boat ramp facility at Scotton Landing (also known as Barkers Landing), located off Trap Shooters Road near Magnolia has reopened following reconstruction that started in November 2023.
The Scotton Landing project features a new boat ramp and a courtesy dock, as well as a repaved parking lot.
The new ramp has been extended into deeper water to help boaters launching at low tide and to protect the ramp from scouring with steel sheet piles. A new "L-shaped" courtesy dock has also been installed to allow easier maneuverability in the river for launching and mooring while boaters retrieve vehicles.
The project was funded by Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration Funds via the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and was combined with matching state funds from Delaware fishing license sales. Delaware.gov say the overall project cost $837,400.