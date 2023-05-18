Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point MD to Drum Point MD, and Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&