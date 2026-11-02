BERLIN, Md. - A program created by the Town of Berlin is helping people recover from substance abuse and giving them a chance to enter the workforce. RecoveryWorks is in partnership with Hope4Recovery, a non-profit aiming to provide a safe environment for those in early recovery from substance abuse.
Mayor Zack Tyndall says it all started with a class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.
“Through a period of time, we have received judgments and things of that nature that have come back to the town through something called the Opioid Restitution Fund,” he says. “ In Annapolis, the state put together some criteria about how that funding could be used. I went back and forth with my wife, who has a public health background, and I said, how can we really keep this funding right here in Berlin and come up with something that's truly unique? Her idea was RecoveryWorks, and we've been able to take it from that idea into the program that it is today.”
Emily Keller, the Special Secretary for Overdose Response says she’s happy to support Berlin’s effort.
“We do work to support the local municipalities like Berlin by providing recommendations and guidance about evidence-based practices and supporting employment and recovery is one of Miller's central strategic goals and overdose response.”
Tyndall says three full-time employees have come through the program and now work for Berlin. Although the program helps one participant at a time, Tyndall says this year the program will bump up to two participants.
One of the participants who wishes to stay anonymous says, “Having the opportunity to work for the Town of Berlin through the RecoveryWorks grant program has been amazing. It has given me a second chance to get back on my feet and opened doors to a long-term career opportunity. I’m truly grateful to have found a second home here and for the support this program has made possible.”
Officials say the town of Berlin is currently the only municipality that is using its share of funds specifically to hire people in recovery.