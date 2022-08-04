REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A recreational water advisory for sections of Rehoboth Beach as well as segments of Dewey and Bethany Beaches was issued Thursday by The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
DNREC said the advisory in Rehoboth Beach includes Baltimore Avenue to Stockley Street. The beach in Rehoboth remains open, but beach-goers are advised to use caution and/or avoid prolonged periods in the water.
According to DNREC, sample test results indicated elevated levels of bacteria most likely originating from wildlife sources, specifically wildlife feeding near the surf. The DNREC advisory notes that: “Recent nearshore concentrations of baitfish and other potential food sources, such as ‘sea angels or sea butterflies,’ which have been observed in higher concentrations lately, increase the likelihood of wildlife feeding near the surf zone.”
The advisory is in effect through tomorrow afternoon, when, depending on results of daily testing, the advisory may be updated or lifted.
For more information about this advisory, visit recwaters.dnrec.delaware.gov and click on the Rehoboth Avenue red symbol on the map.