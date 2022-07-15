SALISBURY, Md. - Traffic was obeying the rules Friday afternoon at the intersection of Route 13 and Centre Road in Salisbury - stopping on red and going on green.
But accidents at this intersection, as well as at others, have Salisbury Police calling for increased red light enforcement, which is why they want to bring red light cameras back to the city.
"I think it needs to be done, especially right here in this mall area," said Irene, who works in Salisbury. "The light turns red and like four, five cars are still turning and going through. It's very dangerous."
The Salisbury Police Department is proposing joining into an agreement Montgomery County has with Germantown, Md.-based Conduent to operate red light cameras, which will make the enforcement tools more affordable to the city.
Not everyone supports the cameras, though.
Rachel Maddox, who frequently visits downtown Salisbury, worries the city won't use the revenues appropriately.
"I am against it 100%", Maddox said. "And the only reason I feel like that is because a lot of times the government will take things that's supposed to be used for positivity or for safety, and they will make it into something that's negative."
For a downtown business owner, the ends must justify the means.
"I think if the police identify it as a problem, a problematic intersection, I think it's necessary," said Diamond Wise, owner and CEO of Karma's Closet. "As long as the money is being redistributed back into the community properly."