SMYRNA, DE- January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and Smyrna leaders took action to raise awareness. On Friday, town officials and community members participated in the Red Sand Project, sprinkling red sand into cracks along sidewalks to symbolize victims who often go unseen.
The Red Sand Project is a participatory art initiative that raises awareness about human trafficking and exploitation. Participants fill cracks in sidewalks with red sand, symbolizing vulnerable people falling through the cracks of society and highlighting the often-hidden realities of trafficking.
Sara Poore, of the Delaware Anti-Trafficking Action Council, says human trafficking is an ongoing problem both statewide and globally, often targeting those most vulnerable.
"When you get to the core of trafficking, it's about manipulation. Traffickers thrive on not only system gaps, but gaps that a person may have had in their life where they weren't cared for properly, and then they prey on them."
Mayor Tabitha Gott says Smyrna joined the Red Sand Project to shine a light on human trafficking, which often hides in the gaps and cracks of the system.
"By pouring the sand in the cracks of our community, we prevent people from falling through the cracks."
During Friday's event, participants filled the cracks outside the Smyrna Police Department with red sand, while others took bags home to fill sidewalks at their homes and local businesses.
Poore says the act of filling sidewalks around town and businesses brings visibility to trafficking, demonstrates support for victims, and warns traffickers they are not unnoticed.
"When you see people who are actively involved in something and recognize it as a problem, it sends a profound message not only to Smyrna but to the state, because it's posted right, and you see it throughout. So again, it's a way to show not only victims, but traffickers, that we see you."
Officials say Delaware ranked 10th in the nation for human trafficking in 2024, a problem that affects communities of all sizes and people of all ages across the state
Kate Ebaugh, Victim Services and Community Engagement Coordinator, said while trafficking often goes unseen, its impact is felt in local communities more than most realize.
"Human trafficking is a major issue in Delaware, especially with the youth. But women, men, boys, and girls all alike. And you don't know what's happening a lot of the time, because a lot of it does happen behind closed doors."
Ebaugh says authorities across the state are doing their best to protect the community.
“Our law enforcement and social service departments are working diligently to do what they can to keep our children and community members safe."
Gott emphasized that the effort is about more than just sprinkling red sand across town—it's about encouraging the community to take part in the initiative, raising awareness and educating others.
"It sparks the question that leads to being able to help a child, save a child, help a mother. That's the dynamic part of this."
Smyrna town leaders said anyone interested in participating can contact the town for information on picking up sand, which will be available to the community and local businesses through the end of January.
Globally, the International Labour Organization estimates there are 20.9 million victims of human trafficking, with forced labor and human trafficking generating an estimated $150 billion worldwide.
In Delaware, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received 51 signals in 2024, including eight from victims or survivors. The hotline identified 32 cases in the state, involving 61 victims across all ages and backgrounds.
Anyone who may be experiencing human trafficking—or who is concerned about someone—should know help is available. Reach out to the National Human Trafficking Hotline or other trusted resources for support.