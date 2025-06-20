ROAD CLOSED

Photo: MGN

SALISBURY, MD - The City of Salisbury announced upcoming temporary road closures in Wicomico County. 

On Wednesday, June 25th, the city will temporarily close a section of North Park Drive Extension. The closure is expected from 8:00am to 10:00am and will allow crews to perform necessary maintenance on trees located near the roadway. 

The city says the work will address potential safety hazards. 

During the closures, motorists will be detoured around the work zone. The park areas will remain open with alternate entrances.  

