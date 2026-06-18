OCEAN CITY, Md.- Several rehabilitated sea turtles were released back into the Atlantic Ocean in Ocean City on Thursday.
The National Aquarium says the nine turtles were among hundreds rescued from the shores of Cape Cod, MA, in Dec. 2025. The Aquarium says they were showing signs of cold stunning, a condition similar to pneumonia, which can happen in young turtles when ocean water temperatures drop in the fall.
These nine turtles were part of a group of 40 turtles transferred to the Aquarium for rehabilitation by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network. Aquarium officials say 39 of the 40 survived treatment; 29 were released in Oak Island, NC, in April, and one remains in long-term treatment at the National Aquarium.
Officials say the turtles spent more than six months recovering at the National Aquarium under the care of its Animal Rescue and Animal Health teams.
The turtles were nicknamed in honor of a Baltimore City neighborhood after a public naming contest. Their names are Brooklyn, Cherry Hill, Fells Point, Glen, Hamilton, Lakeland, Little Italy, Mount Vernon and St Paul.