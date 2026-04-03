REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Visitors heading to Rehoboth Beach this summer will notice new safety features designed to protect pedestrians in one of the area’s busiest spots.
City officials are in the process of installing approximately 70 metal security bollards around the bandstand and along the boardwalk. The goal is to prevent unauthorized vehicles from entering crowded pedestrian areas while enhancing overall public safety.
The project is expected to be completed by May 15, just ahead of Memorial Day weekend, which traditionally marks the start of the summer tourism season.
Officials say the timing is intentional, as the boardwalk and bandstand draw large crowds during the warmer months.
Many local residents and visitors, including families with young children, say they support the effort.
"This area attracts a lot of people from all over the place, and for them to feel comfortable with their families and their kids, I think it's important," said Matt Kocher, a frequent beachgoer.
Others noted that the bollards do not take away from the look of the popular beachfront destination.
“I didn't even notice them when I came up,” Rick Fischer added. “They kind of blend in.”
City leaders say the upgrades are part of an ongoing effort to ensure Rehoboth Beach remains a safe and welcoming place for residents and tourists alike.
As summer approaches, officials hope the added layer of protection will provide peace of mind for the thousands expected to visit the boardwalk in the coming months.