REHOBOTH, DE - With Labor Day weekend quickly approaching, WBOC spoke with local businesses in Rehoboth Beach who shared their excitement for the upcoming weekend.
Some of these local businesses were off the main streets, in alleyway shopping centers easily overlooked.
"People don't venture off on the side streets but there are great businesses just off of the avenue," said Frank Navecky, the owner of Stoneworks Lapidary.
Navecky's shop, a gem and fossil store, sits nestled inside the Shops at Rehoboth Mews. He said that they're fortunate to be doing well this summer.
"Speaking with other businesses owners and stuff like that, a lot of them their numbers are down significantly," Navecky said. "Compared to, you know even a couple years ago. But we're kinda holding our own."
Navecky said Labor Day weekend is always the last hurrah they and other local businessowners need.
"It means a lot. It really does. You know, the holidays mean a lot to the local businesses," Navecky said.
Emily Ciurca, who manages Studio S down another alley shopping center, agreed.
"Check all the little nooks and crannies cause there's a lot of great shops in the side streets and in the alleys," Ciurca said.
Ciurca said they've been holding steady this summer, and are looking forward to the business Labor Day weekend brings.
"The long weekends are really good for us because it brings so many more people into town," Ciurca said. "Our foot traffic is a lot higher, even if it's just local people because they have the extra time off work. It just gives a nice push at the end of the season."
WBOC spoke with the President of the Rehoboth and Dewey of Beach Chamber of Commerce, who said hotels are at a good occupancy level for the holiday weekend.
The president said they've had a strong summer tourist season and look forward to everything scheduled in the shoulder season.