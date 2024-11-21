REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The City of Rehoboth Beach has announced the sudden resignation of Commissioner Donald Preston.
According to City officials, Preston has resigned from the Board of Commissioners effective immediately. He was first elected in September 2023 after running for the position unopposed, with his term expiring in September 2026.
“While I am disappointed with Commissioner Preston’s resignation from the Board of Commissioners,” says Mayor Stan Mills, “I sincerely appreciate his service to the community.”
Rehoboth Beach officials say they expect to appoint someone to serve out the rest of Preston’s term but have not yet determined the process for that appointment.
The reason for Preston’s resignation was not immediately clear Thursday.