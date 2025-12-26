REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Rehoboth Beach city leaders are changing how commissioner meetings operate in 2026, allowing officials vote at every meeting. They will also be able to introduce and vote on agenda items during the same meeting.
Currently, the city holds two commissioner meetings each month — one workshop meeting without votes and one voting meeting. Under the new system, votes may occur at either meeting.
Mayor Stan Mills said the change is intended to improve efficiency and reduce repetitive discussions.
“It should increase efficiency for us," Mills said. "Some topics have been redundant. We'll introduce something in a workshop meeting, won't be able to resolve it, come back to it at the next meeting, essentially say the same thing over again, and then take a vote.”
Mills emphasized that any item scheduled for a vote will still be clearly identified on meeting agendas. The new format also allows commissioners to introduce a topic and vote on it in the same meeting, though officials say that approach will not be used for every issue.
“We will consider voting on something at the same meeting it is introduced, provided that it's a simple topic that the layperson can understand, and that the support documents are available at least seven days ahead," Mills said.
According to city officials, examples of items that could qualify for same-day voting include committee appointments and construction contracts.
Some neighbors and businessowners expressed concern that the new format could limit public input by shortening the time available to review proposals before votes are taken.
“Seems like it could definitely cause some issues if they're just voting on it right away. It doesn't give people time to actually consider the consequences," Aaron Groff said.
Despite those concerns, some folks said they are hopeful that same-day voting will be used responsibly. City leaders emphasized that there will still be ample time for public comment and that any issues needing longer discussions will not be voted on prematurely.
City leaders said the first commissioner meeting under the new format is scheduled for Jan. 5. Officials also said meeting agendas on the city’s website will be updated accordingly over the next few weeks.