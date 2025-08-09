Rehoboth Water Tower

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - Voters in Rehoboth Beach have elected Chris Galanty and Susan Stewart to serve on the city's Board of Commissioners. 

Voters in Rehoboth Beach casted their ballots on Saturday, August 9th, to cast their ballots for the two open Board of Commissioners seats.

The city reports that 637 voters cast their ballots in person while 474 submitted absentee ballots. The following are official results from the election:

Susan Stewart - 849

Chris Galanty - 806

Jeffrey Goode - 314

Galanty and Stewart will join the Board of Commissioners in serving the Rehoboth Beach community for the upcoming term. The city says they will be sworn in at the September 19th commissioners meeting.

