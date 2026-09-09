REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach weekly Farmer's Market is returning to its original location, Grove Park, after the city removed trees infected with bacterial leaf scorch.
The market is back starting Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The park's parking lot will be closed to visitors, as vendor trucks, vans, and trailers will be parked there. The city says only cars and tents will be allowed inside the park.
The market is expected to stay at Grove Park for the rest of the season, which ends in October.