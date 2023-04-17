Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA, AND THE EASTERN SHORE OF MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA. The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Fire Weather Watch for central and eastern Virginia and the eastern shore of Maryland and Virginia. * AFFECTED AREAS...Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset, Worcester, Maryland Beaches including Ocean City, Fluvanna, Prince Edward, Cumberland, Goochland, Caroline, Mecklenburg, Lunenburg, Nottoway, Amelia, Powhatan, Westmoreland, Richmond, Northumberland, Lancaster, Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Prince George, Charles City, New Kent, Gloucester, Middlesex, Mathews, Greensville, Sussex, Surry, James City, Southampton, Isle of Wight, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Accomack, Northampton, Louisa, Hanover, Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Henrico (Including the City of Richmond), King William, King and Queen, Essex, York, Newport News and Hampton/Poquoson. * TIMING...Noon to 8 pm Tuesday. * WINDS...West 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent inland, 20 to 30 percent along the coast. * TEMPERATURES...upper 60s to mid 70s. * IMPACTS...The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires Tuesday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&