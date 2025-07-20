REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission is holding a public hearing to discuss the site plan review for the Atlantic Crowne Hotel project.
The proposed location for the new hotel is next to the existing Sands Hotel on Baltimore Avenue. The new building would include 55 rooms, 45 basement parking spaces, and 15 additional outside parking spaces.
The city is invite the community to attend a public hearing on Thursday, July 24th at 1:30pm on the second floor of City Hall. The hearing was requested by Payton Bridge of Davis Bowen & Friedel Inc on behalf of Ronald E. Lankford of Lankford Properties II LLC, who is the owner of the property.
In 2023, the Rehoboth Beach planning commissioners were presented the new plans for the Atlantic Crowne Hotel. The presentation was years after the initial plans for the hotel were halted.