REHOBOTH BEACH, DE- Rehoboth Beach commissioners and the city's police union have struck a three-year collective bargaining agreement.
City leaders say the deal bumps up the starting salary for officers and fully covers health insurance, including 80% for dependents.
The agreement also provides for a 1% increase between years of service plus a 4% annual cost-of-living increase in years two and three of the contract.
It also clarifies testing requirements for attaining the rank of sergeant and incorporates changes related to the department’s drug and alcohol as well as bereavement leave policies to bring them into alignment with the city’s current policies.
“This is a long-standing agreement between the city and the General Teamsters and Local 326 so there aren’t a lot of significant changes,” says Police Chief Keith Banks. “Importantly, though, this updated agreement provides for an increase in base salaries, allowing the city to catch up with other nearby departments and to continue to attract the highest-quality officers to serve our citizens and visitors.”
The three-year agreement is set to go into effect on April first.