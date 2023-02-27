REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Some people in Rehoboth Beach are calling for a solution to a smelly problem in the city's parks. Dog owners in the area have been neglecting to pick up after their pets, leaving behind a mess.
In response to the issue, the Animal Issues Committee of Rehoboth Beach has proposed a plan to install pet waste dispensers in the city's parks. The dispensers will provide dog owners with easy access to bags for cleaning up after their pets.
Rob Dobak, who walks his dog Loki in Rehoboth regularly, likes the idea.
"I have my poop bag with me all the time. And I just think there are some people that are going to do it and some people that aren't," he said.
Derek Thomas says he always picks up after his pets, and thinks others should do the same.
I've left the house and forgotten to take them and I end up going back to the house and grabbing it and cleaning it up myself," he said.
The Animal Issues Committee had previously explored the idea, but was concerned about who would maintain the dispensers and bags.
Carolyn Diefenderfer said that would not be a significant time commitment.
"I don't think that filling those dispensers is going to be a huge time commitment because of the number of bags that come on those rolls," she said.
The Committee voted to recommend the purchase and installation of pet waste dispensers to the City Council.