REHOBOTH BEACH, De. -- The damage from the storm left crews, residents, and businesses in clean-up mode to start the day. Linda Federman was awakened by the sounds of severe weather.
"The sound was like nothing we ever heard before," Federman said. "It just got more and more intense there was almost like a howling. I thought this is how people describe a tornado."
Fortunately, there were no tornados last night. The damage was caused by straight-line winds from a microburst which can produce strong winds. And, a localized blackout affected a few downtown businesses like Rise Up Coffee according to General Manager Hunter Schaeffer.
"So we realized right away when our gets here bight and early or dark and early 5:30 am that we were without power," Schaeffer said. "We had a big tree on Rehoboth Avenue went down and kind of blocked the entrance to town and took down the power lines so unfortunately for a few hours we were without power."
He is proud of his team for powering through the power-less situation and was ready to serve customers when the power was restored.
Overall no injuries were reported and Rehoboth Avenue has reopened. But, this comes to shows that severe thunderstorms should be taken seriously.