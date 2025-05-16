REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- On Friday, City of Rehoboth Beach officials gathered in a private, special meeting to discuss a salary increase for City Manager Taylour Tedder based on his performance evaluation.
The discussion comes after the city faced backlash over Tedder's starting compensation package, which includes an annual salary of $250,000, $50,000 for move-in assistance, and a $750,000 housing loan that will be forgiven if Tedder remains with the city for seven years.
In June 2024, the Delaware Attorney General's Office issued an opinion finding Rehoboth Beach in violation of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) laws during the hiring process of Tedder. That decision resulted from residents taking their concerns directly to Delaware's Department of Justice.
Some Rehoboth Beach residents shared their observations of Tedder's performance over the past year.
"I think he's handled it fine," says Cee Cee Alexander. "I would have been interested in his strategic planning instead of an outside firm."
"My friend two doors down, who's been here for 20 years, said they think he's done fairly well with what he's been given to do," says Mark Basile.
As for a salary increase, they say they are not sure it is warranted.
"I just think his salary is very, very generous," says Alexander. "I will be interested to see what and when we hear about the commissioners meeting today."
"What has he done to merit that"? asks Basile. "It's been just a year, and why would you increase it when you've already had so much backlash from the town about how much you're paying him to begin with?"
Commissioners did not make a decision about the increase in Friday's meeting and told WBOC they plan to revisit the topic in June.