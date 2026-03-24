REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach officials are working to secure state and national recognition for the city’s iconic boardwalk, a longtime centerpiece of the coastal community.
The city's Historic Boardwalk Designation Task Force held its first meeting on Tuesday, beginning what is expected to be a months-to-years-long process to formally document and honor the boardwalk’s historical significance.
“The boardwalk is like Rehoboth’s town square. It really is the centerpiece," Heidi Nasstrom Evans said. Nasstrom Evans is on the committee and also serves as the Rehoboth Beach Museum director. "It's our focal point. Everybody from all walks of life goes down to the boardwalk to enjoy the sand and the sun."
The boardwalk’s history dates back to 1873, according to the director. Over the decades, it has undergone numerous changes.
Historic images, including photos, postcards, and paintings, show how the boardwalk has evolved. Storms have repeatedly damaged or destroyed it, but it has consistently been rebuilt.
“Today, the boardwalk is a mile long, but when it was first installed, it was closer to 1000 ft. It was much shorter," Nasstrom Evans said. "There have been times when the boardwalk was elevated. There used to be a street on the other side of the boardwalk that ran up and down the boardwalk."
City officials say that the long and resilient history makes the boardwalk a strong candidate for official recognition. They plan to pursue designations through Delaware’s Public Archives and the National Register of Historic Places.
"We are proud of the boardwalk, and want to share its historic story," Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills said. “It could also bring more attention to Rehoboth, and we’re hoping that will draw more visitors."
If approved, Mills said the designations would likely be marked by plaques along the boardwalk. Mills said the state recognitions are traditionally blue plaques, and the federal ones are often bronze plaques.
The process is still in its early stages. Officials say state-level recognition could take three to six months, while federal designation may take more than a year. The mayor also emphasized that both of those timelines are subject to change, and no final decisions have been made yet.
Those interested in learning more about the boardwalk's history can visit the Rehoboth Beach Museums' website.