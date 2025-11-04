Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EST WEDNESDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Gale Watch, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft possible. * WHERE...Tidal Potomac River from Key Bridge to Smith Point VA, and Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM EST Wednesday. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves. &&