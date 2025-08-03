REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The Rehoboth Beach Patrol Building will be recognized with a State of Delaware Historical Marker on Tuesday in Sussex County.
The Rehoboth Beach Patrol was established in 1921 by Benjamin Shaw and the American Red Cross, and has safeguarded the city's two-mile shoreline since its start.
State officials say the marker unveiling will bring together local and state leaders, including Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills, Rehoboth Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles, and representatives from the Delaware Public Archives who oversee the Historical Markers Program.
The marker "not only commemorates a storied past but also highlights the ongoing commitment of the Patrol to protect residents and visitors alike, making Delaware’s beaches safer and its history richer."
The unveiling is on Tuesday, August 5th at 9:00am. It will be at the patrol building located on Baltimore Avenue.