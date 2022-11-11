REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The skyline at Rehoboth Beach could look a lot different next summer. The city's planning commission is considering a proposal for a big hotel where Dolle's Candyland used to be.
The proposed hotel location would also be comprised of Grotto Pizza, the Sirocco Hotel area and part of Kohr Bros. Ice Cream.
The official proposal, with renderings, was brought to the planning commission earlier this week.
Some Rehoboth neighbors think a 60-room hotel with underground parking is too much, too soon.
"We do welcome change but I think it's just a little bit too big for the area," said Paul who works in Rehoboth year round.
Tim Gouvas, part owner of Louie's Pizza in Rehoboth, is staying optimistic about the proposal.
"Will this be the beginning of something that is going to change Rehoboth in a negative way?" Gouvas asked himself. "I don't think so, I think they still have that vision of keeping Rehoboth quaint."
Tim Blackburn, who lives in Rehoboth Beach, thinks a new hotel would be good for small businesses. However, he doesn't want the small beach town to change too much.
"There is a big part of my heart that absolutely is torn up by the fact that downtown Rehoboth, especially the first block, is going to be higher than two stories," said Blackburn. "We have said our entire lives in this town that we just never want to end up like Ocean City."
The Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission plans to meet on Monday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. in the commissioners room of City Hall to discuss the proposal.