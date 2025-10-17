REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Police Department has launched a new online portal designed to improve communication and safety between residents and law enforcement.
The Frontline Community Policing Connect portal allows residents and visitors to securely share information and request services directly from the police department. Officials say entries are confidential and accessible only to department personnel.
Through the portal, users can register pets, submit emergency contact and medical information, provide alarm system and keyholder details, and request home checks while on vacation. The system also allows residents to register bicycles and submit non-urgent tips.
Police said the portal is an expansion of the department’s existing subscription to Frontline, a software program already used for internal records and training management. The addition comes at no extra cost to the department.
The community policing portal is available online at https://www.frontlinepss.com/rehobothbeachcpcde.