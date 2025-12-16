Rehoboth Beach Public Library announces campaign to fund renovations

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Library officials announced a $2 million campaign to fund renovations to the downtown library.
The Rehoboth Beach Public Library says the funds raised will transform the library located at 226 Rehoboth Avenue.
Library Board President Kay Wheatley says the library has already received $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and from a State of Delaware Bond Bill.
The Library Task Force and Board of Trustees approved conceptual designs in summer 2024 to renovate the downtown location. In November, Whiting Turner was hired as the Construction Manager to lead the project. Construction began in Dec. 2025, and is expected to complete in late 2026, with work happening in phases to keep library closures minimal.
The Library says renovations will include:
- Upgrading the HVAC system.
- Upgrading electrical and internet capabilities.
- Reconfiguring meeting and study space with the addition of 2 study/meeting rooms.
- ADA-compliant improvements.
Additionally, the Rehoboth Beach Public Library recently announced plans to add a second location on Warrington Road west of Route 1.
More information on the projects can be found on the Rehoboth Beach Public Library website here.