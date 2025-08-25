REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - The City of Rehoboth Beach is seeking a tree donation for the 2025 holiday season.
The city says they are already seeking nominations for their tree that will be installed at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand the week before Thanksgiving.
The city is looking for an evergreen tree, 25-35 feet tall, and in good health and shape. The chosen tree will be removed from the donor's property and will be lit up on November 28th for the holiday tree lighting and sing-along event.
Photos of nominated trees can be sent to Erin Corcoran at ecorcoran@rehobothbeachde.gov.