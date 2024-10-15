REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - Rehoboth Beach officials are encouraging residents to take part in an online survey aimed at shaping the city’s future.
In a press release Tuesday, the City of Rehoboth Beach announced their engagement platform Reach Out Rehoboth now had an active survey to collect community input for a proposed strategic plan. Residents are asked to share what they believe are the top priorities the city should pursue and what steps can be taken to meet the needs of residents and visitors.
Rehoboth Beach first announced the multi-year strategic plan in September, saying they had entered a $28,000 contract with management consulting firm Emerald Method to develop it. Collecting community input is phase one of the plan.
According to Tuesday’s press release, the survey addresses public outreach, land use planning, financial stewardship, infrastructure, code enforcement, public safety, and more. The survey aims to provide an opportunity for neighbors to share how these facets of living in Rehoboth Beach can be improved.
“Please be honest and forthcoming in your responses,” the Reach Out Rehoboth website reads. “Your responses will be reported in summary form only. This survey should take about 10 minutes to complete.”
The survey is slated to be live until November 5th, though Rehoboth Beach says there will be additional public engagement opportunities. A final draft of the strategic plan is expected in spring of 2025, according to Rehoboth Beach officials.