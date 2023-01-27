MILFORD, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14) for drawbridge repairs.
According to DelDot, the repairs are for damage resulting from oversized vehicles hitting the bridge in Dec. 2021 and again in Dec. 2022. The work is expected to be done by early April 2023.
DelDot out the following detour out for drivers: Motorists traveling north on Rehoboth Boulevard will be detoured east on Cedar Beach Road to SR 1 northbound. Motorists will take the next ramp exit to the north onto NE Front Street westbound, crossing over SR 1 and back to Rehoboth Boulevard. Motorists traveling south on Rehoboth Boulevard will be detoured east to the ramp for southbound SR 1. Motorists will take the next exit ramp south for Cedar Beach Road, then travel westbound back to Rehoboth Boulevard.