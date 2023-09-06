REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Rehoboth Beach City Manager has announced that he will be resigning.
Laurence Christian served Rehoboth for eight months. He says unforeseen personal family matters prompted his resignation. His leave takes effect November 3rd.
During his time as city manager Christian helped to develop and further the city’s goals and priorities, and helped enhance the quality of life for all who go to Rehoboth.
“The City of Rehoboth Beach is an exceptional community and place to work,” says Christian. “I feel truly blessed to have had a small role in moving this organization forward and working with an amazing Board of Commissioners and city staff. However, I must put my family first.”
The city will now do a search for a new city manager. City officials say they are committed to maintaining continuity and ensuring a smooth transition of leadership. They say more details about the search and the city’s interim plans will be announced later.