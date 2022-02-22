REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Motorists are advised to expect upcoming daytime lane shifts and possible lane closures on the Rehoboth Drawbridge over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal on Route 1A/Rehoboth Avenue in Rehoboth Beach.
The lane shifts and closures are slated to occur from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, through Wednesday, March 2, for concrete spall repairs and sealing of sidewalks and approach slabs.
Flaggers will be present to help pedestrians and bicycle traffic navigate the work zone.
