REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has reported a fire in Rehoboth Beach today has caused an estimated $250,000 in loss.
The fire occurred just after 10:00 a.m. today on the 100 block of Cornwall Road at a single family dwelling. The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company arrived to find flames and smoke emitting from the structure. Though the home was occupied at the time, all occupants escaped without injury. Additionally, no firefighters were reported injured.
The fire was determined to be accidental and thought to be caused by discarded smoking materials.