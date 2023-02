Weather Alert

...GUSTY SHOWERS CROSSING THE WATERS... The areas affected include... Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA... Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD... Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point to North Beach MD... Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River... Eastern Bay... Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD... Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island... At 1159 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated showers, capable of producing winds to around 25 knots. These showers were located along a line extending from near Miles River to near Wicomico River, moving east at 50 knots. showers will be near... Cuckold Creek and Drum Point around 1220 AM EST. The Targets, Hooper Island Light and Point No Point around 1230 AM EST. Richland Point Buoy and Deep Hole around 1235 AM EST. Honga River around 1240 AM EST. Deal Island, Nanticoke River Mouth, Tangier Sound and Bivalve around 1250 AM EST. Other locations impacted by showers include Drum Point and Romancoke. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds and locally higher waves. Boaters in small craft should exercise caution if navigating in these conditions. &&