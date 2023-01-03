REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre camp is known for it's originality, imagination, and teamwork and if you are interested its that time of year to sign up.
Once again this summer children, ages 8-14, will part join in a wide variety of hands-on creative activities! With three weeks of film camp and two weeks of theatre camp, there are plenty of opportunities for young movie makers and actors to grow, learn and just have some fun!
The dates for the three film camps are: July 10-14, July 17-21 and July 24-28. Camp goers gain experience in front of and behind the camera. They have the opportunity to write and produce their own original films. There is also a unit on the business of film, introducing budgets and staffing. Each week ends with a mini-film festival, screening the campers’ work.
The theatre camps are: July 31-August 4 and August 14-18, they provide a week of theatre games and improvisations designed to improve campers’ acting and communication skills. Participants audition for roles and rehearse a scripted play which is performed for family and friends on Friday afternoon.
The camps run Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The weekly fee for Film Camp is $395. The weekly fee for Theatre Camp is $375. An early registration discount is available before February 17. Camps are conducted in the Fellowship Hall of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 20276 Bay Vista Road, Rehoboth Beach. Registration is available online at the RSCT website www.rehobothchildrenstheatre.org. Information is also available at 302-227-6766.