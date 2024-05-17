WICOMICO COUNTY, MD– Restaurants and bars now have more options for liquor suppliers.
County Executive Julie Giordano joined local leaders at the state legislature in Annapolis May 16 for Gov. Wes Moore’s signing of HB 1340.
The new law repeals what Giordano called a “monopoly” on liquor sales in Wicomico County – allowing bars and restaurants to purchase alcohol from the wholesale distributors of their choice.
The County Executive lobbied for looser laws before the Maryland House of Delegates Economic Matters Committee in February – highlighting unanimous support from the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Salisbury Committee.
Giordano has told WBOC she hopes the County will ultimately allow liquor sales in beer and wine stores.
The County-run liquor dispensary system will remain operational, according to a press release.
The new law takes effect July 1.